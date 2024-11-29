India's fiscal deficit at the end of the first seven months of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25) came in at ₹7.51 lakh crore and widened to 46.5 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday, November 29.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the fiscal deficit—the gap between government expenditures and revenue—was ₹7.51 lakh crore in absolute terms during April-October of 2024. Net tax receipts for April-October were at 51 per cent of the annual target.

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2024-25 financial year. The deficit was 5.6 per cent of the GDP in 2023-24. In absolute terms, the government aims to contain the fiscal deficit at ₹16,13,312 crore during the current fiscal.

The central government's total expenditure in the seven months through October stood at ₹24.7 lakh crore or 51.3 per cent of budget estimate. Expenditure was 53.2 per cent of the budget estimate in the year-ago period.

The revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for the first seven months of 2024-25 showed that the net tax revenue was about ₹13 lakh crore or 50.5 per cent of the budget estimate for the current fiscal.