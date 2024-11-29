Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India's April-October fiscal deficit at 7.51 lakh crore, widens to 46.5% of FY25 target

India's April-October fiscal deficit at ₹7.51 lakh crore, widens to 46.5% of FY25 target

Nikita Prasad

  • India's April-October fiscal deficit: The central government's total expenditure in the seven months through October stood at 24.7 lakh crore or 51.3 per cent of budget estimate

India's fiscal deficit widened to 46.5 per cent of FY25 target between April-October in 2024. Photo: Aniruddha Chwodhury/Mint

India's fiscal deficit at the end of the first seven months of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25) came in at 7.51 lakh crore and widened to 46.5 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday, November 29.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the fiscal deficit—the gap between government expenditures and revenue—was 7.51 lakh crore in absolute terms during April-October of 2024. Net tax receipts for April-October were at 51 per cent of the annual target.

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2024-25 financial year. The deficit was 5.6 per cent of the GDP in 2023-24. In absolute terms, the government aims to contain the fiscal deficit at 16,13,312 crore during the current fiscal.

The central government's total expenditure in the seven months through October stood at 24.7 lakh crore or 51.3 per cent of budget estimate. Expenditure was 53.2 per cent of the budget estimate in the year-ago period.

The revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for the first seven months of 2024-25 showed that the net tax revenue was about 13 lakh crore or 50.5 per cent of the budget estimate for the current fiscal.

Of the total expenditure, 20 lakh crore was in the revenue account and 4.66 lakh crore in the capital account. Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowing that is needed by the government.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
