India's April services growth at five-month high despite inflation worries

India's April services growth at five-month high despite inflation worries2 min read . 01:50 PM IST
Activity in India's services sector grew at its fastest pace in five months in April but inflation remained a major concern. The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI rose to 57.9 in April, the highest since November and surpassing the 54.0 estimate in a Reuters poll.
“April data showed that Indian service sector growth continued to gain momentum, with a surge in incoming new work boosting business activity and supporting a renewed increase in employment. At the same time, there was an intensification of inflationary pressures, with a near-record upturn in input costs underpinning the strongest rise in output charges in just under five years. Inflation concerns continued to dampen business confidence," S&P Global said in a report.
"In isolation, the PMI data for the service sector were mostly encouraging, as surging demand underpinned quicker increases in new business inflows and output," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global.
"Consumer services and finance and insurance were the top-performing areas of the service economy, while real estate and business services was the only sub-sector to post contractions in sales and output."
The survey also said that owing to a combination of recovering demand and sharp cost pressures, Indian service providers lifted their selling prices again at the start of fiscal year 2022/23.
"The rate of charge inflation was marked and the highest in close to five years," S&P Global said in the report.
Companies resumed their hiring efforts in April, the survey said, adding that “those firms that took on extra staff linked the rise to ongoing growth of new business."
Although a sub-index tracking new business rose to a five-month high in April, aided by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, new export business contracted at the quickest rate in seven months as concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war and a slowdown in China have dragged on global economic activity.