Indian service sector growth resumed in August as the pandemic continued to recede and vaccine access improved. Moreover, the latest reading pointed to a marked rate of expansion that was the fastest in one-and-a-half years, PMI survey by IHS Markit showed. Companies indicated that the reopening of several establishments and increased consumer footfall boosted sales, which in turn supported the first expansion in output in four months and a rebound in business confidence.

The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.7 in August - its strongest pace since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020 and well above the 50-level that separates growth from contraction. The data showed that firms had ample capacity to deal with rising new orders, however, which was a factor that prevented job creation.

It had been below 50 for three months and was 45.4 in July. While demand conditions in the domestic market was generally conducive of growth, firms saw a further decline in new export orders. The downturn was often associated with the pandemic and travel restrictions.

Despite signalling upbeat growth projections, service providers again lowered headcounts in August. However, the rate of job shedding was marginal and the weakest since January. Several firms indicated having sufficient workers to meet demand needs.

Service providers indicated that higher fuel, retail and transport prices pushed up their expenses in August. Overall input costs increased at the strongest rate in four months and one that outpaced its long-run average, the survey added.

Meanwhile, aggregate new orders rose in August, after declining in each of the previous three months. The pace of increase was solid and above the long-run series average. Growth softened noticeably among goods producers, while services firms noted the first expansion in sales for four months.

"The Indian service sector bounced back in August, led by the reopening of several establishments and improved client confidence due to growing vaccine coverage," said Polyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

"Service providers foresee a brighter outlook, with firms indicating that the economic recovery could be sustained if restrictions continue to be lifted and further waves of contamination can be avoided," he added.

(With inputs from Reuters)

