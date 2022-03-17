India’s auto component industry records trade surplus of $600 mn: Goyal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The trade surplus comes after the government last year raised customs duty on certain auto parts in order to boost domestic production. The Union Budget for FY22 also has proposed an increase in customs duty of several parts such as safety glass, ignition wiring sets, and parts of signalling equipment to 15 per cent from the 7.5-10 per cent range.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goyal further reiterated that India’s merchandise exports have reached almost $390 billion as of March 14 and will certainly cross $400 billion in the current fiscal.
Despite the rise in exports, India is witnessing a widening of the trade deficit. After touching a five-month low in January, the gap between India’s merchandise exports and imports widened in February owing to rising crude and commodity prices.
India’s merchandise exports grew the slowest in five months at 22.36% in February to touch $33.81 billion, while imports grew by 35% to $55.01 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $21.19 billion during the month, up from $17.42 billion in January, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goyal, as per an official statement, said that he was sensitive to auto sector’s concerns related to chips shortage.
“The recently approved Semicon India Programme with a budget of ₹76,000 crores would help reduce import dependence and eventually help us become Atmanirbhar in the arena of chips," he said.
He further asked the automotive industry to work on improving the e-mobility ecosystem, including fuel cell vehicles with hydrogen storage, higher lithium-ion battery capacity at a low price and better-charging infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!