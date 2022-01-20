NEW DELHI : Business-to-business (B2B) spending in India is expected to increase by 10.3% in 2022, according to the India Business Spend Indicator (IBSI) report.

The report was launched by American Express and Invest India in partnership with the Centre for Business and Economic Research (CEBR).

Indian businesses saw spending grow three times faster than the expectations from its comparable peers in the other countries, establishing a lead that is likely to only consolidate, the report said.

Total B2B spend in India grew by 9.4 percent in Q3 2021 on year-on-year basis.

The report shows that the spending in India is on the rise across nine key B2B categories. It indicates bullishness and greater confidence with 74% of businesses expecting to spend more on technology and 72% planning to make more capital investments in 2022.

The survey also revealed other trends like 59% of B2B sellers consider the main benefit of digital payments to be the speed of payment and ability to track spends.

Manoj Adlakha, CEO, American Express Banking Corp, India said: “India saw the highest B2B spending growth compared to expectations of six other major economies. This year, the total B2B spend for India is expected to rise by 10.3 percent compared to 2021".

“This shows that the Indian economy is very much in its bounce-back phase from the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic crisis. The survey also reveals that some of the trends that have emerged or accelerated during the pandemic such as payments automation and new approaches to manage the supply chain, are likely to stay," he added.

The IBSI report is based on a survey of more than 500 small, medium, and large companies.

