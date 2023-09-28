India's balance of payments shows substantial drop in current account deficit in Q1:2023-24
India's current account deficit (CAD) decreases to $9.2 billion in Q1:2023–2024 from $17.9 billion in Q1:2022–2023, according to RBI data.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today released preliminary data on India's Balance of Payments (BoP) for the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2023–24, which spans out from April and June. The data reveals significant shifts and trends in India's economic standing on the international stage.