India’s basket of crude price not likely to decline in FY25

NEW DELHI : The price of the Indian basket of crude oil is unlikely to reflect cheap Russian oil prices in the next financial year despite making up a significant chunk of India’s oil imports.

The Indian basket of crude oil represents a derived basket comprising of sour grade (Oman & Dubai average) and sweet grade (Brent dated) of crude oil processed in Indian refineries in a ratio of 75.62 : 24.38.

Two people aware of the developments said that irrespective of the quantity of Russian oil imports the crude basket price may not include their price as there is no benchmark price of the Russian crude variants.

The price of the Indian basket of crude oil is meant to largely represent the cost of the country’s crude imports. Given that discounted Russian supplies constitute a large part of the total imports, the actual cost of the imports would be lower than the price represented by the Indian basket.

After India became a major buyer of Russian oil in FY23 backed by deep discounts post sanctions imposed by the West, there were expectations that the ratio for the calculation of the basket price would be revised to include Russian supplies. It was not included in this fiscal and there were expectations of its reflection when the change is made for FY25.

“Going ahead also the crude basket price will not reflect the Russian imports as there is no benchmark price of those crudes. Russian crude is not traded on the exchanges. How does one benchmark them? There would be a slight revision in the basket price ratio. But, it would only include the price of the existing Brent, Oman and Dubai crudes," said one of the two people mentioned above.

The other person said: “Refiners are buying Russian oil at discounted rates and there is no certainty on the prices. So, it’s difficult to take a benchmark price."

Queries mailed to the union ministry of petroleum and natural gas remained unanswered till press time.

The crude basket price is a key reference for the government on policy matters, economic analysis, taxation and gas prices. Under the new gas pricing norms, the price of domestic natural gas is set at 10% of the Indian basket crude price every month.

“In case Russian crude price is included in the India crude basket, the basket price may see a decline of around $4 per barrel in the current scenario as it forms around 30% of the total oil imports. Given that the Russian imports were insignificant till few years back, it may have not been reflected in the crude basket. However, India has further diversified its import sources which are by and large not reflected in the basket price," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president & co-group head—Corporate Ratings, Icra Limited.

On 18 January, the price of the India crude basket stood at $78.46 per barrel. So far this month, it has averaged at $77.87 a barrel, against $77.42 per barrel in December.

Noting that the government of India watches the index while examining the domestic price issues, the parliamentary standing committee on petroleum and natural gas in its recent report on the ‘review of policy on import of crude oil’ said that the crude oil from West Asia generally costs more due to the levy of Asian premium by these countries, the Indian crude basket is higher.

“The committee, therefore, recommend to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas / Oil PSUs to diversify their imports of crude oil and explore the feasibility of buying more grades of crude oil with the objective of reducing the cost of Indian crude basket of the country," it said.

From about 2% imports from Russian before its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the country now is the largest supplier of crude oil to India. According to latest data from the union ministry of commerce and industry, a total of $3.61 billion worth of crude was imported from Russia in November, accounting for 30% of India’s total $11.86 billion oil imports during the month.

Since the conflict’ in February 2022, Russia has become the top supplier due to deep discounts of over $30 per barrel, although these have recently reduced it to below $5 per barrel.

India’s oil imports from Iraq in November, the second largest supplier, stood at $2.84 billion.

The second person mentioned above, however said that the imports from Russia would come only as long as the discounts are offered. In case discounts are not offered by Russia, West Asia may remain the preferred source given the lower cost of logistics, the person added.