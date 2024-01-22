India’s basket of crude price not likely to decline in FY25

“In case Russian crude price is included in the India crude basket, the basket price may see a decline of around $4 per barrel in the current scenario as it forms around 30% of the total oil imports. Given that the Russian imports were insignificant till few years back, it may have not been reflected in the crude basket. However, India has further diversified its import sources which are by and large not reflected in the basket price," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president & co-group head—Corporate Ratings, Icra Limited.