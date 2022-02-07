India’s budget points to slower fiscal deficit reduction: Fitch Ratings

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has little fiscal headroom at its current rating level to respond to possible shocks to growth, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Monday.

Flagging slower fiscal consolidation, the global rating agency said higher fiscal deficit and continued lack of clarity on medium-term consolidation plans in India’s latest budget added risks to its projection of lowering of India's debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio.

India’s public debt to GDP ratio at about 87% in FY21, is well above the median of around 60% for ‘BBB’ rated sovereigns, it pointed out.

Underlining “less clarity around the medium-term outlook", Fitch said the budget offered few details on how it will achieve its broad fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. “The higher FY23 deficit also implies significant fiscal tightening between FY24 and FY26 to meet the target. Fiscal consolidation tended to fall short of government goals prior to the pandemic, suggesting risks to the medium-term target and debt trajectory," it said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected government debt to rise to a record 90.6% of GDP during 2021-22 and expects it to will remain over 85% during the next five years — till 2026-27.

In June 2020, Fitch Ratings had revised outlook on India’s rating to negative from stable.

It pointed out that deficit target of 6.9% of the GDP was slightly higher than its projections for FY22 at 6.6% of GDP when it affirmed the rating. It said the budget forecast of 6.4% of GDP for FY23 was also higher than its 6.1% forecast. “The borrowing allowance for states, which was maintained at 4.0% of gross state domestic product in FY23, keeping it above the pre-pandemic level of 3.0%, poses further risk to our fiscal forecasts," it said.

However, the global agency found near-term fiscal outlook credible. “The nominal GDP growth target for FY23 of 11.1% looks credible and revenue targets, including those for divestments, are realistic. The government also appears to be following through on its efforts to improve budget transparency by keeping previously off-budget spending on budget, limiting downside surprises," it said.

Fitch pointed out that the planned acceleration in infrastructure capex will provide a fillip to near- and medium-term growth, if fully implemented. That could offset downside risks to its real GDP growth forecast, at 10.3% in FY23 and about 7% on average through to FY27. The downside risks include disruption to economic activity associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, recent reform slippage and weakness in household income growth, which may constrain the capacity of private consumption to support growth. “The budget provided no significant new transfers to households or major structural reform initiatives," it noted.

The Budget proposed to increase capex by 24% in FY23 over revised estimates of FY22. It sees revenue receipts, excluding divestments, rising about 9.6% from revised FY22 estimates and the divestment target is set at ₹65,000 crore, against a revised estimate of ₹78,000 crore in FY22.

