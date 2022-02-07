India’s budget points to slower fiscal deficit reduction: Fitch Ratings

It pointed out that deficit target of 6.9% of the GDP was slightly higher than its projections for FY22 at 6.6% of GDP when it affirmed the rating. It said the budget forecast of 6.4% of GDP for FY23 was also higher than its 6.1% forecast. “The borrowing allowance for states, which was maintained at 4.0% of gross state domestic product in FY23, keeping it above the pre-pandemic level of 3.0%, poses further risk to our fiscal forecasts," it said.