India’s CAD likely to widen to a decadal high of 3.8% of GDP in FY23: Report

“Such huge reduction in forex reserves will naturally exert immense pressure on the Indian Rupee... As of 2 September, the RBI’s holding of forex reserves has already dropped to USD553b, which we expect to decline by another USD23b during FY23….With tightening global monetary policy and rising risks of growth slowdown, it is very likely that the global liquidity will also worsen in the second half of the current fiscal, creating weakening pressures on INR, along with other EM currencies," said the report.