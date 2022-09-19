India’s CAD likely to widen to a decadal high of 3.8% of GDP in FY23: Report

India’s CAD likely to widen to a decadal high of 3.8% of GDP in FY23: Report1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Not only is CAD expected to widen remarkably in FY23, but foreign capital flows are also likely to weaken, as per the report.
NEW DELHI: India’s current account deficit will likely widen to a decadal high of 3.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23 from 1.2% last year, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. It has estimated CAD to widen by 3.7% of GDP in the first quarter and to peak at 5.5% in the second quarter amid persisting global headwinds.
“The external situation has quickly turned from very comfortable until about a few months ago to one of the major concerns now… The only relief is that a mix of lower commodity prices and weaker domestic growth (along with weak global growth) is likely to pull down CAD to 2.1% of GDP in 2023-24," said the report.
CAD is the gap between the country’s overall foreign receipts and payments. The current account deficit is usually financed by a capital account surplus.
Not only is CAD expected to widen remarkably in FY23, but foreign capital flows are also likely to weaken, as per the report. Although India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) flows have been very strong, at $13.6 billion, in the first quarter, there were larger outflows of $15 billion on portfolio (FPI).
“A combination of large CAD and lower foreign capital flows suggests that India will witness a notable withdrawal of foreign exchange reserves this year," said the report
It estimates India’s foreign exchange reserves could fall to $530 billion this year.
With that, it pointed out that the Indian rupee could cross 82 per dollar mark in the fourth quarter and stay above the 80-to-a-dollar mark in 2023-24.
“Such huge reduction in forex reserves will naturally exert immense pressure on the Indian Rupee... As of 2 September, the RBI’s holding of forex reserves has already dropped to USD553b, which we expect to decline by another USD23b during FY23….With tightening global monetary policy and rising risks of growth slowdown, it is very likely that the global liquidity will also worsen in the second half of the current fiscal, creating weakening pressures on INR, along with other EM currencies," said the report.
On Friday, the rupee had declined 7 paise to close at 79.78 against the dollar.