India’s CAD reduces to 0.7% of GDP, records surplus of 0.6% in Q4: RBI

India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) decreased to 0.7 percent of GDP, or $23.2 billion, in FY24, down from 2 percent of GDP, or $67 billion, the previous year.

Livemint
First Published05:37 PM IST
RBI
RBI

India's current account recorded a surplus in the final quarter of the previous fiscal year, driven by higher services income. Additionally, the overall current account deficit for FY24 decreased due to a reduced merchandise trade deficit, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) decreased to 0.7 percent of GDP, or $23.2 billion, in FY24, down from 2 percent of GDP, or $67 billion, the previous year.

Also Read | Centre likely to issue green bonds worth over ₹25,000 crore in FY25

“The sequential decline in CAD in Q4:2022-23 was mainly on account of a moderation in the trade deficit to US$ 52.6 billion in Q4:2022-23 from US$ 71.3 billion in Q3:2022-23, coupled with robust services exports,” the bank said in a release.

Foreign portfolio investment experienced a net inflow of $44.1 billion in FY24, following a net outflow of $5.2 billion in FY23. Conversely, net FDI inflow dropped to $9.8 billion in FY24, compared to $28 billion in FY23.

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $63.7 billion in FY24 on a Balance of Payment basis.

Net invisibles receipts rose in FY24 overall, driven by gains in services and transfers. Net invisibles refer to the balance between the value of exports and imports of intangible goods and services within a country over a specified period.

Net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) experienced an outflow of $1.7 billion, primarily driven by the equity segment. This is a significant improvement compared to the outflow of $15.2 billion during the same period the previous year.

Also Read | India plans global trade promotion body for MSME exports

In contrast, net external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to India saw an inflow of $ 1.7 billion, reversing the outflow of $ 2.5 billion in Q3:2022-23, although lower than the inflow of US$ 3.3 billion in Q4 for FY2021-22.

The merchandise trade deficit in Q4 was $50.9 billion, down from $52.6 billion in Q4 FY23.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyIndia’s CAD reduces to 0.7% of GDP, records surplus of 0.6% in Q4: RBI

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.70
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India

832.65
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.45%)

ICICI Bank

1,170.00
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
11.95 (1.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
10:21 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue