India’s CAD reduces to 0.7% of GDP, records surplus of 0.6% in Q4: RBI

India's current account recorded a surplus in the final quarter of the previous fiscal year, driven by higher services income. Additionally, the overall current account deficit for FY24 decreased due to a reduced merchandise trade deficit, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) decreased to 0.7 percent of GDP, or $23.2 billion, in FY24, down from 2 percent of GDP, or $67 billion, the previous year.

“The sequential decline in CAD in Q4:2022-23 was mainly on account of a moderation in the trade deficit to US$ 52.6 billion in Q4:2022-23 from US$ 71.3 billion in Q3:2022-23, coupled with robust services exports,” the bank said in a release.

Foreign portfolio investment experienced a net inflow of $44.1 billion in FY24, following a net outflow of $5.2 billion in FY23. Conversely, net FDI inflow dropped to $9.8 billion in FY24, compared to $28 billion in FY23.

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $63.7 billion in FY24 on a Balance of Payment basis.

Net invisibles receipts rose in FY24 overall, driven by gains in services and transfers. Net invisibles refer to the balance between the value of exports and imports of intangible goods and services within a country over a specified period.

Net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) experienced an outflow of $1.7 billion, primarily driven by the equity segment. This is a significant improvement compared to the outflow of $15.2 billion during the same period the previous year.

In contrast, net external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to India saw an inflow of $ 1.7 billion, reversing the outflow of $ 2.5 billion in Q3:2022-23, although lower than the inflow of US$ 3.3 billion in Q4 for FY2021-22.