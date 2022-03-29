India's CAD to widen to 2.6% of GDP in 2022: BofA Securities

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: A sharp rise in prices of commodities such as oil, coal, metals and edible oils could widen India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) to 2.6% of GDP in calendar year 2022 from 2% estimated earlier, BofA Securities said in a note on Tuesday .
Rising commodity prices have pushed India’s trade deficit to an average of $21 billion since September last year, the brokerage firm said, adding that the country’s imports “have increased more rapidly" over the last six months.
"With oil prices expected to average $110 compared to earlier assumption of $85, CAD is expected to widen to around $90 bn, compared to earlier expectations of $65 bn. The Indian rupee remains vulnerable to an extended commodity shock and a global stagflationary environment, which could further accentuate these trends," the brokerage said in a report.
It said the sudden spike in commodity prices, particularly oil, have exposed the Indian rupee’s vulnerability to external risks. Besides, equity outflows from the financial markets have accentuated the volatility.
"Focus has shifted to RBI's reserve adequacy in the face of higher imports and a persistent Balance of Payment deficit," the brokerage added.
BofA Securities said fiscal policymakers are now caught between a desire to mitigate the impact on consumption recovery against a medium-term fiscal consolidation plan. The government has begun hiking retail fuel prices in small increments to gradually close the gap against market prices, the report said.
"However, part of the adjustment could be absorbed through a reduction in taxes thus, resulting in lost revenue for the government. Higher uncertainty would reduce room for error and markets would have to price in higher chances of a policy mistake" BofA Securities added.
