Economy
India's Canada trade holds up, but key imports slow
Summary
- Overall trade between the two countries in the first five months of FY25 inched up to $3.38 billion from $3.28 billion in the same period of FY24. However, free trade talks between the two countries remain suspended.
New Delhi: India-Canada trade that climbed steadily over the last few years largely held up this fiscal year despite a diplomatic standoff, commerce ministry data showed.
