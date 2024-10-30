India's Canada trade holds up, but key imports slow

Still, overall trade between the two in the first five months of FY25 inched up to $3.38 billion from $3.28 billion in the same period of FY24. During the five-month period, India's exports to Canada increased from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion, and imports from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. India’s top exports to Canada include gems, pharma products and textiles.