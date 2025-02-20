India’s chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran’s term extended by two years until March 2027

The government on February 20 announced extension of the tenure of Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran by two years until March 2027.

The office of CEA is responsible for giving advice to the government on various economic policies, and drafting of economic survey that is tabled in Parliament a day ahead of the Union Budget.

Nageswaran authored annual economic survey in January that projected GDP growth at 6.3%-6.8% in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.

Nageswaran first took charge as CEA in January 2022.

Advertisement