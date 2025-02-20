India’s chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran’s term extended by two years until March 2027

Nikita Prasad
Published20 Feb 2025, 05:36 PM IST
India’s Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran addresses a press conference after tabling the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament on Friday. (PTI)

The government on February 20 announced extension of the tenure of Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran by two years until March 2027.

The office of CEA is responsible for giving advice to the government on various economic policies, and drafting of economic survey that is tabled in Parliament a day ahead of the Union Budget.

Nageswaran authored annual economic survey in January that projected GDP growth at 6.3%-6.8% in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.

Nageswaran first took charge as CEA in January 2022.

Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeded K V Subramanian.

20 Feb 2025
