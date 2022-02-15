New Delhi: India's coal imports are likely to increase marginally in 2022 compared to last year amid a decline in coal prices and a projected increase in higher economic activity, said a report by Fitch Ratings.

The report also noted that India's rising domestic coal production and prioritisation of coal for the power sector has helped ease the coal supply crunch experienced in September and October 2021.

Coal dispatch to power sector increased by 26% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 184 million tonne during October-December, while total coal production grew by 9% YoY to 207 million tonne during the same period.

"We expect domestic coal production to continue to rise gradually in 2022. The moderation in coal prices and economic growth could drive up coal import volumes modestly during the year," it said.

The report added that improving coal supply has resulted in the plant load factors (PLF) for coal-fired power plants improving to 58% in December after falling to 55% or below during September to November 2021.

"We expect the PLF to remain robust during 2022, driven by solid growth in power demand and continuing improvement in coal supplies," it said.

Regarding thermal coal prices in the Asia-pacific region (APAC), Fitch said that the prices are likely to come under pressure in the near term due to seasonally weaker demand and the lifting of a ban on coal exports in Indonesia. The Indonesian government's ban on coal exports increased coal prices in January, it said.

Power consumption in major Asian economies has stabilised in recent months. In October-December 2021, China's domestic coal output rose by 7.4% on a year-a-year basis, driving full-year production up 4.7%.

