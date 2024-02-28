India's coal imports to fall for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic amid record-high stockpiles
Surging production and supplies by the world's largest miner Coal India have pushed stockpiles at power plants to record highs of over 43 million metric tons, prompting it to sell more to non-power sector users such as sponge iron and aluminium smelters, which have traditionally imported the fuel.
India's thermal coal imports are expected to fall for the first time this year since the COVID-19 pandemic due to increasing domestic output and record-high inventories, industry officials said on Tuesday.
