India’s consumer spending may recover in second half of 2021

“We hold an optimistic outlook for the Indian consumer over 2021, with real growth in household spending forecast at 9.1% y-o-y. This marks the start of a recovery from the -9.3% y-o-y contraction in real household spending estimated over 2020. Despite the projected growth in 2021, we note that the real value of total household spending will remain below pre-Covid-19 levels (2019), with real household spending forecast to reach a total of Rs73.3 trillion in 2021 compared to Rs74 trillion in 2019. This indicates that the recovery of the consumer and retail sector in India will spill over into 2022," Fitch Solutions, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, said in a report on Consumer Outlook 2021.

