India’s core CPI hits record low BUT food prices to burn a hole in your pocket; Will monsoons bring any respite?

  • Food inflation continues to pose considerable upside risk in June as well, according to economists. The trajectory of headline CPI hinges on the spatial distribution of South-West monsoon, they said.

Nikita Prasad
First Published09:49 PM IST
Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT
Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT

India's retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 4.75 per cent in May from 4.83 per cent in April, touching the lowest in a year, according to recent government data. The core CPI continued its downward trajectory, with the May'24 print at 3.12 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis– the lowest on record so far. The core inflation, which excludes the more volatile food, and fuel and light groups, makes up nearly 50 per cent of the basket.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the overall consumer price basket, rose 8.7 per cent YoY in May. Food inflation has remained stickey above the eight per cent-mark since November 2023. Food prices have remained elevated for over a year now, primarily due to last year's below-normal monsoon rains.

Food prices to stay elevated over climate shocks

The soaring prices, especially those of vegetables and fruits, are likely to burn a hole in the common man's pocket over climate-related shocks causing a supply deficit in 2024 as well. Sequential food items with 32 per cent weight in overall CPI basket are witnessing considerable momentum, according to economists.

‘’Another tomato and onion price shock may be imminent. Already in June 2024, prices of these items of vegetables are on the rise, attributable to adverse weather conditions and demand supply mismatches. We do not foresee food inflation dipping below 7.5-8 per cent in the near term,'' said economists at Bank of Baroda.

While announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das warned earlier this month that the exceptionally hot summer season and low reservoir levels may induce more stress on the summer crop of vegetables and fruits. The rabi arrivals of pulses and vegetables need to be carefully monitored, according to Das.

The RBI Governor added that at the current juncture, “the uncertainties related to the food price outlook warrant close monitoring, especially their spillover risks to headline inflation”. 

