India’s core infra sectors post slowest growth in 14 months

NEW DELHI :The output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which accounts for two-fifths of India’s industrial output, expanded by 3.8% in December—the slowest monthly pace in 14 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Core sector output grew at a revised 8.3% in December 2022.

The latest core sector data show that coal supported the core industries’ output with a double-digit increase in production in December, while crude oil production contracted. Coal output growth, however, was the slowest since May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The steel, natural gas, refinery products, cement, and fertilisers sectors registered single-digit output growth, show commerce ministry data issued on Wednesday.

Crude oil output declined by 1%, while electricity generation grew by 0.6% in December.

“Growth of eight core industries in December 2023 was the slowest in 14 months. Production of steel, coal, oil and gas and electricity have all declined consistently since October 2023," said economist Biswajit Dhar, a professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This trend could adversely affect the growth rate of the manufacturing sector in Q3, given the substantial weight of these industries," Dhar added. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The pace of growth in India’s manufacturing activity fell to an 18-month low in December as output growth and new orders softened, a private survey released earlier this month said.

According to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, India’s manufacturing PMI fell to 54.9 in December from 56 in November and 55.5 in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A reading of 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Among the eight core industries, coal output grew at 10.6% in December, which was the slowest pace since May. The double-digit growth in coal production may be because of higher mining in preparation for greater demand due to the winter.

The slowdown in coal production is partly a reflection of lower industrial activity. In December 2022, coal output growth was at 12.3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steel production expanded 5.7% in the latest December, down from 9.4% in November. The sector had seen 12.3% growth in December 2022.

Electricity generation slowed to 0.6% from 10.4% in December 2022. Refinery products’ production growth stood at 2.6% in the latest December, while production of fertilisers grew by 5.8% in December.

Cement production in December saw a nominal growth of 1.3%, reflecting lower demand on the construction side, though the base effect was high as growth stood at 9.5% in December 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As expected, the core sector growth slowed to a 14-month low of 3.8% in December weighed by base normalisation. While seven out of eight sectors witnessed a year-on-year increase in output, growth was seen moderating in most sectors," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, Care Ratings Ltd.

“With the base turning unfavourable, we expect the industrial output to record a muted growth in the range of 1-2% in December, in line with the moderation seen in core sector growth," Sinha added.

Core sector output contributes 40.27% to the index of industrial production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!