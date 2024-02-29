India’s core infra sectors post slowest growth in 15 months

Six of eight core industries, however, reported a rise in production in January

NEW DELHI :The output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which account for two-fifths of India’s industrial output, expanded by 3.6% in January—the slowest monthly pace in 15 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January 2023, core sector output had expanded at 9.67%.

The latest core sector data released by the commerce ministry on Thursday showed that six of the eight core industries reported a rise in production. Output in refinery products and fertilisers contracted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Core sector output slowed to a 15-month low of 3.6% in January owing to a slightly unfavourable base. This also follows an upwardly revised 4.9% growth in the previous month," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, Care Ratings Ltd.

“Given the Centre’s sustained thrust on capex-led growth, we remain optimistic about the prospects for infrastructure-related segments going forward," Sinha added.

Core sector output contributes 40.27% to the index of industrial production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal supported the core industries’ output with a 10.2% increase in production in January, while crude oil production expanded by 0.7% after having contracted in December, commerce ministry data showed.

Coal output growth, however, was the slowest since June, when it at 9.8%. In January 2023, coal sector output had expanded at 13.6%.

During January, India’s manufacturing activity recovered to hit a four-month-high, driven by a sharp uptick in orders amid mild input cost inflation, after seeing an 18-month-low in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, manufacturing activity recovered from 54.9 in December to 56.5 in January.

A reading of 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Among the eight core industries, coal output increased partially due to higher mining in preparation for greater demand due to the winter, although it was hampered by lower industrial activity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steel production expanded 7% in January, down from 7.6% in December, signifying a slight slowdown in activities related to the infrastructure sector. The steel sector had seen 14.3% growth in January 2023.

Electricity generation rose to 5.2% from 1.2% during the same year-earlier period. The sector had grown at 12.7% in January 2023.

Refinery products’ production contracted at 4.3% in January after expanding 4% in December, while production of fertilisers contracted by 0.6% in January after registering a 5.8% growth in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cement production saw a nominal growth of 5.6% in January, up from 3.8% in December, reflecting higher demand from the construction sector, though the base effect was high as growth stood at 4.7% in January 2023.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!