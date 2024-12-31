Economy
India's core sector growth hits four-month high of 4.3% in November
Summary
- The index of the eight core industries rose an annual 4.3% in November, up from 3.7% in October, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. It had expanded by 2.4% in September and contracted by 1.5% in August.
NEW DELHI : India's infrastructure output, which accounts for about two-fifths of industrial production, jumped to a four-month high in November, driven by a rise in six of the eight core constituent sectors during the month.
