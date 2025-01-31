India's infrastructure output, which accounts for about two-fifths of industrial production, slowed in December compared to the previous month, as production of four of the eight core constituent sectors, coal, natural gas, refinery products, and fertilisers, fell during the month.

The index of the eight core industries fell to 4% annually in December after registering a 4.4% growth in November and 3.7% in October, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

It had expanded by 2.4% in September and contracted by 1.5% in August.

A year ago, the output of the eight core industries—coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilisers, refinery products and natural gas—had expanded by 5.1% year-on-year.

The provisional data for October, November and December could be revised next month.

Experts attribute the decline to a high base effect and weaker performance across several sectors.

"This slowdown is accounted for by lower growth in 5 out of the 8 segments (when compared on an annual basis). The exceptions were power, which did better at 5.1%, cement, 4% and crude, which turned positive from negative growth last year," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda.

Also Read | Economic Survey says digital economy to cross $1 trillion by 2025

"Coal production growth was lower on a high base of last year. Production was steady in absolute terms. Refinery products growth at 2.8% was lower than last year at 4.1%. Lower domestic and export demand were factors working on this growth. Steel growth was lower at 5.4%, with demand being affected as the auto segment performance was mixed. Also, housing demand was lower," he added.

Sector-wise performance Four of the eight sectors—coal, natural gas, refinery products, and fertilisers—reported an annual fall in production in December.

Coal production rose 5.3% in December against 7.5% in November.

Crude oil production rose 0.6% in December, against a contraction of 2.1% in November.

Natural gas production fell 1.8% in December, compared to a 1.9% fall in November.

Refinery products output rose 2.8% in December, against 2.9% in November.

Steel production grew 5.1% in December, against a 4.4% expansion in November, and fertiliser output grew by 1.7% in December, against 2% rise a month earlier.

Cement production rose 4% in December against 13.5% in November.

Electricity production rose 5.1%, after growing by 4.4% in the previous month.

Manufacturing activity slows Incidentally, India’s manufacturing growth slowed to a 12-month low in December amid a softer increase in factory orders and production, a private survey said.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, was 56.4 in December, down from 56.5 in November. It was 57.5 in October, and 56.5 was reported in September.