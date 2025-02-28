New Delhi: India's infrastructure output, which accounts for about two-fifths of industrial production, remained steady at 4.6% in January, slightly lower than 4.8% in December. The growth was driven by increased production in cement, refinery products, coal, steel, fertilizers, and electricity.

Cement production saw the highest expansion, rising by 14.5%, while petroleum refinery output increased by 8.3%.

As per data released by the ministry of commerce and industry, core sector growth in January showed a significant improvement from 2.4% in September, 3.8% in October, and 4.4% in November. In the same month a year ago, the growth rate stood at 4.2%.

The cumulative growth rate of the eight core industries for the April-January period of 2024-25 stood at 4.4%, significantly lower than the 7.8% growth recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The robust growth in cement and refinery production signals strong infrastructure activity and steady industrial demand, making it significant for India's construction and real estate sectors. Cement output expanding by 14.5% suggests an uptick in housing, road, and urban development projects, which, in turn, supports job creation in construction and allied industries.

The 8.3% rise in refinery production reflects resilient energy demand, crucial for industrial expansion and transport needs.

Coal, steel, and electricity—key indicators of manufacturing strength—also posted gains, reinforcing the momentum in core industries.

The 3.7% growth in steel output indicates continued infrastructure spending and auto-sector resilience, supporting employment in both heavy industries and small-scale units dependent on steel.

The modest 1.3% rise in electricity generation points to stable energy consumption, although a sharper increase would be more encouraging for long-term industrial expansion.

On the downside, the decline in crude oil and natural gas production raises concerns about India’s energy security and import dependence. The 1.1% and 1.5% drop suggest challenges in domestic extraction, which could translate into higher import bills and cost pressures on industries reliant on these resources.

The data also showed a final growth rate of 3.8% for the core industries index in October, which was revised upward from the provisional estimate.

The eight core industries account for 40.27% of the overall industrial output measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), making them a key indicator of the country's industrial activity.

On a cumulative basis from April to January 2024-25, coal production increased by 6%, steel output by 5.9%, electricity generation by 5%, cement production by 4.6%, refinery products by 3.3%, and fertilizers by 1.7%.

In contrast, crude oil output fell by 2% over the ten-month period, while natural gas production inched up by 0.5%.

What experts say Experts suggest the growth reflects rising demand in the real estate and roads sectors, indicating sustained investment in infrastructure and construction activities.

"The growth in infrastructure sectors continues to be skewed, led by just three sectors in January 2025. With the high base effect kicking in, core sector output growth is expected to remain at 3.5% year-on-year in February 2025," said Paras Jasrai, senior economic analyst at India Ratings and Research.