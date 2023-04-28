India’s core sector output growth slows to 5-month low of 3.6% in March2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Core sector output had expanded at 4.3% in March 2022.
New Delhi: Output of eight infrastructure industries grew 3.6% in March 2023 at nearly half the pace it had expanded in the month before and at its slowest pace since October as crude oil, cement and electricity sectors saw a contraction, official data showed, indicating the impact of unseasonal rains.
