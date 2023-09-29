India's core sector output in August rises to 14-month high of 12.1%

The expansion in core sector output is the highest since June 2022, when it was 13.2 per cent. The production of refinery products, steel, cement and electricity also grew in August.

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to a 14-month high of 12.1 per cent in August 2023 compared to 4.2 per cent a year ago, on expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, government data showed on Friday. The core sector or infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 12.1 per cent (provisional) in August 2023 as compared to the Index of August 2022,'' said Ministry of Commerce and Industry on September 29.

The expansion in August is the highest since June 2022, when it was 13.2 per cent. The production of refinery products, steel, cement and electricity also grew in August, according to Commerce Ministry data. The core sector growth in July was 8.4 per cent. The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 7.7 per cent in April-August 2023-24 against 10 per cent in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

