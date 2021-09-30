Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >India's core sector output rises 11.6% in August

India's core sector output rises 11.6% in August

The combined core sector output index, which comprises of eight core industries, stood at 133.5.
1 min read . 05:36 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Coal production saw an increase of 20.6% in August, while crude oil production registered a decline of 2.3%

India's core sector output, which comprises of eight core industries, has increased by 11.6% in August as compared to the same month last year, government data showed on Thursday.

The output of core infrastructure industries grew 9.4% in July.

The combined index of eight core industries stood at 133.5 in August. 

The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in the reporting month, while crude oil output saw a decline.

Coal production, which has weight of 10.33% in the index, has risen by 20.6% in August over last year. However, in the period from April-August, the output rose by 12.5%.

Meanwhile, crude oil production registered a decline of 2.3% in August.

Natural gas production, which has a weight of 6.88% increased by 20.6%, while petroleum refinery production rose by 9.1%.

Steel production rose by 5.1% during the month of August, which the same during April-August period risen by 44.2%.

