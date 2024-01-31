Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's core sector output up 3.8% in December

India's core sector output up 3.8% in December

Reuters

India's infrastructure output in December rose 3.8% year on year with growth in all sectors but crude oil, government data showed on Wednesday

Electricity generation grew 0.6% in the month, coal production rose 10.6% and the steel sector expanded 5.9%, the figures showed

India's infrastructure output in December rose 3.8% year on year with growth in all sectors but crude oil, government data showed on Wednesday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial production.

Also Read | India's April-December fiscal deficit at 9.82 lakh crore, 55% of FY24 target

Electricity generation grew 0.6% in the month, coal production rose 10.6% and the steel sector expanded 5.9%, the figures showed.

Cement output increased 1.3% in December but crude oil production fell 1%.

In the first nine months of the financial year that started on April 1, infrastructure output rose 8.1% year on year, the data showed.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.