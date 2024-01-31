India's core sector output up 3.8% in December

India's infrastructure output in December rose 3.8% year on year with growth in all sectors but crude oil, government data showed on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial production.

Cement output increased 1.3% in December but crude oil production fell 1%.

In the first nine months of the financial year that started on April 1, infrastructure output rose 8.1% year on year, the data showed.

