India's core sector output up 3.8% in December

India's infrastructure output in December rose 3.8% year on year with growth in all sectors but crude oil, government data showed on Wednesday.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial production.
Electricity generation grew 0.6% in the month, coal production rose 10.6% and the steel sector expanded 5.9%, the figures showed.
Cement output increased 1.3% in December but crude oil production fell 1%.
In the first nine months of the financial year that started on April 1, infrastructure output rose 8.1% year on year, the data showed.
