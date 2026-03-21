India’s cotton acreage loses ground to rice, maize amid low productivity

Rice and maize acreages have expanded by 18.7% and 64.7% to 51.82 million hectares and 15.76 million hectares, respectively, in 2025-26 from 2019-20 levels, particularly in parts of northern, central and southern India. This shift assumes significance as the country’s declining cotton area and production threatens India’s textile industry, farmer incomes, rural livelihoods and export competitiveness. It also mirrors deeper structural issues in the agriculture sector that accounts for around 16% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), with nearly 46% of the country’s workforce dependent on agriculture.