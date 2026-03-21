New Delhi: India, which accounts for a quarter of global cotton production, is turning away from the major cash crop in favour of rice and maize, as farmers shift to alternatives offering more stable yields and better returns.
India’s cotton acreage loses ground to rice, maize amid low productivity
SummaryWith cotton productivity remaining volatile due to challenges including erratic weather and pest attacks, the country’s area under cotton has fallen by nearly a fifth to 11.2 million hectares in 2025-26 from 13.4 million hectares in 2019-20, according to the latest government data.
New Delhi: India, which accounts for a quarter of global cotton production, is turning away from the major cash crop in favour of rice and maize, as farmers shift to alternatives offering more stable yields and better returns.
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