India's CPI and IIP data release time to change: Check details

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has revised the timings for the release of the monthly CPI and IIP data, on Tuesday, November 5.

India's Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) announced the timings for the release of the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data will be revised from this year onwards, as per the official statement on Tuesday, November 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The timing for the data release has been shifted to 4 p.m. on the 12th of every month, as compared to the earlier release time of 5:30 p.m. In the case of the 12th falling on a holiday, the data release will be shifted to the next working day.

The ministry's move comes with an aim to provide more time on the day of the release to access the CPI and IIP data, as per the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To provide more time on the day of release to access CPI & IIP data, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has decided to revise the release time for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and IIP from 5.30 PM to 4.00 PM on 12th of every month (the next working day if the 12th falls on a holiday of CPI) and Previous working day if 12th falls on a holiday in case of IIP)," said the Ministry in an official press statement.

With the revised timing, the Ministry of Statistics has aligned it with the Indian financial markets to ensure that the data release does not interfere with active trading.

“This adjustment also adheres to MoSPI's commitment to transparency and accessibility in data dissemination," they said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When is the next CPI data release? The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are the key indicators in India's economic policymaking and reflect inflationary trends in the domestic financial markets.

Currently, MoSPI releases the CPI and IIP data on the 12th of each month at 5:30 PM, and in case of a holiday falling on the 12th, the release will be the next working day, and for IIP, it will be the previous working day.