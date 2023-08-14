India's retail inflation surges to 7.4% in July on high vegetable prices; food CPI highest since October 20204 min read 14 Aug 2023, 05:38 PM IST
India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices. July CPI print had breached the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time in five months. The consumer food price index (CFPI) in July also surged to 11.51 per cent - the highest level since October 2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 14.