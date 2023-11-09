In line with the Reserve Bank of India 's 4 percent medium-term target, the pace of India's consumer price inflation may have eased further to a four-month low of 4.80 percent in October, a Reuters poll suggested.

According to the poll, the volatile food prices have probably moderated after a spike in July and August. Though the prices of onions are still rising sharply.

The consumer price index (CPI) was at an annual rate of 4.80 percent in October, slower than 5.02 percent in September, as per the November 6-9 Reuters poll of 53 economists.

Forecasts for the data, to be released on Monday, were in a 4.47-5.55 percent range, said the report.

Despite a strong majority expected inflation to be lower than what it was in September, about 20 percent of economists said the inflation rate had risen.

"I'm expecting a further slide in inflation in October, thanks primarily to a continued moderation in food inflation. Underlying our forecast is a fall in food and beverage inflation to below 6%," Reuters quoted Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, as saying.

"Beyond October, I wouldn't be surprised if there is some stickiness in the headline rate, particularly if the ongoing increase in onion prices persists. But stickiness is very different from surge and I don't expect any breach of the target range in the foreseeable future," Chanco added.

The slower pace of price rises may give some comfort to the RBI, however, anchoring inflation to the 4 percent mid-point target is still some distance away.

As per the separate Reuters survey, The RBI is expected to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 6.50% at least until end-June 2024 before cutting it by 25 basis points in the following quarter.

Also, the headline inflation was not expected to return to the RBI's mid-point target at least until the second half of 2025.

"Inflation is expected to have a choppy ride in the months ahead... Passage of base effects and a sharper rise in selected vegetable prices are likely to take the headline back above 5% this quarter and keep in that territory into 1Q24," the news agency quoted Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, as saying.

"The central bank has opted to be cautious on the inflation outlook...(and) will be more inclined to extend its pause for the time being before venturing out to consider a change in stance as a precursor to a change in the policy direction," she added.

Earlier on 20 October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the minutes that the major focus of the monetary policy committee (MPC) will be on aligning inflation to its target of 4 percent. The fundamental goal of the RBI is to align inflation to the target and control inflation expectations, he had added.

"Our fundamental goal is to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

