India's CPI inflation may have eased to four-month low at 4.8% in October: Report
Earlier on 20 October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the minutes that major focus of monetary policy committee (MPC) will be on aligning inflation to its target of 4 percent.
In line with the Reserve Bank of India's 4 percent medium-term target, the pace of India's consumer price inflation may have eased further to a four-month low of 4.80 percent in October, a Reuters poll suggested.
