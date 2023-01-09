India’s credit worthiness stable compared to negative outlook for the world: Moody’s

NEW DELHI: The outlook on credit worthiness outlook for sovereigns in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including India, for 2023 is stable, compared to the negative outlook for sovereigns elsewhere, said rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Monday.
NEW DELHI: The outlook on credit worthiness outlook for sovereigns in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including India, for 2023 is stable, compared to the negative outlook for sovereigns elsewhere, said rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Monday.
“The debt sustainability and financial stability are relatively well anchored in the region, with contained government liquidity risks, broadly stable debt dynamics and generally sound external positions," the report said.
“The debt sustainability and financial stability are relatively well anchored in the region, with contained government liquidity risks, broadly stable debt dynamics and generally sound external positions," the report said.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
According to Moody’s, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in APAC countries will stabilise close to potential levels and outperform other regions despite higher global inflation and tighter financial conditions. Most sovereigns have begun fiscal consolidation, but social pressures are slowing progress.
As regards to India, which is in a post-pandemic recovery mode, Moody’s expects output gaps to continue.
“Output gaps would continue to close in countries where service-sector rebounds are underway, particularly tourism-oriented economies like Fiji and Thailand, and those that are midstream in post-pandemic recoveries like India, and the Philippines," it said.
Negative credit effects would be less pronounced for frontier and emerging markets with a significant degree of concessional financing, an outlook that includes Bangladesh and Fiji. It will be less pronounced for those with deep domestic funding, India, Malaysia and Thailand included, where large institutional investor bases and banking systems have helped to anchor debt affordability.
According to the report, elevated commodities prices will keep spending on food and fuel subsidies or other measures high, with little impetus to reduce support, particularly for economies with elections approaching in 2023 or early 2024, including Bangladesh and India.
The fiscal deficits for most governments in the region are likely to be equivalent to or near their debt-stabilising fiscal balance. Debt burdens will continue to rise, or stabilise at higher levels in countries such as India and Malaysia, Moody’s said.
The rating agency said debt affordability will fall from generally robust levels as interest rates rise and will be manageable for most in the region.
Key risks relate to weaker economic growth for longer in China; acute credit strains for lower-rated frontier markets that will continue to face heightened liquidity and currency depreciation pressures; and domestic politics and geopolitics, it said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.