India's total consumption of crude oil or petroleum products rose 4.6 pent in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) to 233.3 million metric tonne (MMT), while domestic production of crude oil rose marginally at 0.6 per cent. According to oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data, India's crude oil imports remained steady at 232.5 MMT in FY24, compared to 232.7 MMT in the year-ago period.

India's crude oil import dropped 16 per cent in the fiscal year ended March 31 as lower international rates but the dependency on overseas suppliers rose to a new high, official data showed. India imported 232.5 million tonnes of crude oil, which is refined into fuels like petrol and diesel, in the 2023-24 fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024), almost the same as in the previous financial year.

However, it paid $132.4 billion for the imports in FY24 as against $157.5 billion import bill in 2022-23, oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data showed. Import dependence of crude oil soared to 87.7 per cent in 2023-24, up from 87.4 per cent, according to PPAC. Domestic crude oil production was almost unchanged at 29.4 million tonnes in 2023-24.

