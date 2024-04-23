India's crude oil consumption up 4.6% in FY24, output rises marginally at 0.6%, imports steady: PPAC
India's crude oil consumption up 4.6% in FY24, output rises marginally at 0.6%, imports steady: PPAC
India's total consumption of crude oil or petroleum products rose 4.6 pent in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) to 233.3 million metric tonne (MMT), while domestic production of crude oil rose marginally at 0.6 per cent. According to oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data, India's crude oil imports remained steady at 232.5 MMT in FY24, compared to 232.7 MMT in the year-ago period.