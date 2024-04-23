India's total consumption of crude oil or petroleum products rose 4.6 pent in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) to 233.3 million metric tonne (MMT), while domestic production of crude oil rose marginally at 0.6 per cent. According to oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data, India's crude oil imports remained steady at 232.5 MMT in FY24, compared to 232.7 MMT in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's crude oil import dropped 16 per cent in the fiscal year ended March 31 as lower international rates but the dependency on overseas suppliers rose to a new high, official data showed. India imported 232.5 million tonnes of crude oil, which is refined into fuels like petrol and diesel, in the 2023-24 fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024), almost the same as in the previous financial year.

