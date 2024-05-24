India's crude oil imports soar 7% YoY in April, net oil & gas import bill hits $12.3 billion-mark: PPAC
India's crude oil imports increased by seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2024 and the net import bill for oil and gas hit $12.3 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in the corresponding period last year. Out of this, crude oil imports constituted $13.0 billion, liquified natural gas (LNG) imports were at $1.1 billion and exports were $ 3.7 billion during April 2024.