Business News/ Economy / India's crude oil imports soar 7% YoY in April, net oil & gas import bill hits $12.3 billion-mark: PPAC

Nikita Prasad

  • India's net import bill for oil and gas hit a peak of $12.3 billion in April

India's crude oil imports increased by seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2024 and the net import bill for oil and gas hit $12.3 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in the corresponding period last year. Out of this, crude oil imports constituted $13.0 billion, liquified natural gas (LNG) imports were at $1.1 billion and exports were $ 3.7 billion during April 2024.

India's domestic crude oil production stood at 2.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) in April 2024 - registering a growth of 1.6 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to the latest oil ministry's Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) data.

India's total consumption of crude oil or petroleum products rose 0.8 pent in April to 21.6 MMT

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
