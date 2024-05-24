India's crude oil imports increased by seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2024 and the net import bill for oil and gas hit $12.3 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in the corresponding period last year. Out of this, crude oil imports constituted $13.0 billion, liquified natural gas (LNG) imports were at $1.1 billion and exports were $ 3.7 billion during April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's domestic crude oil production stood at 2.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) in April 2024 - registering a growth of 1.6 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to the latest oil ministry's Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) data.

India's total consumption of crude oil or petroleum products rose 0.8 pent in April to 21.6 MMT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!