India's crude oil output down 0.4% to 2.4 MMT in November, imports decrease 2.3% YoY: PPAC
Crude oil imports decreased by 2.3 per cent and increased by 0.4 per cent during November 2023 and April-November 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
India produced a total of 2.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in November 2023 - registering a de growth of 0.4 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).
