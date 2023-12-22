India produced a total of 2.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in November 2023 - registering a de growth of 0.4 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of 2.49 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.6 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and and private sector producers contributed 0.5 MMT and 0.60 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.

Crude oil imports decreased by 2.3 per cent and increased by 0.4 per cent during November 2023 and April-November 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The net import bill for oil and gas was $11.1 billion in November 2023 compared to $12.3 billion in November 2022, according to PPAC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

