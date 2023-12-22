Hello User
India's crude oil output down 0.4% to 2.4 MMT in November, imports decrease 2.3% YoY: PPAC

Nikita Prasad

  • Crude oil imports decreased by 2.3 per cent and increased by 0.4 per cent during November 2023 and April-November 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

India's domestic domestic crude oil production in November was 2.4 MMT. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)

India produced a total of 2.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in November 2023 - registering a de growth of 0.4 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Out of 2.49 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.6 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and and private sector producers contributed 0.5 MMT and 0.60 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.

Crude oil imports decreased by 2.3 per cent and increased by 0.4 per cent during November 2023 and April-November 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The net import bill for oil and gas was $11.1 billion in November 2023 compared to $12.3 billion in November 2022, according to PPAC.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
