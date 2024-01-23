India's crude oil output down 1.03% to 2.5 MMT in December, imports rise 1.1% YoY: PPAC
Untitled Crude oil imports increased by 1.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent during December 2023 and April-December 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.Story
India produced a total of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in December 2023 - registering a de growth of 1.03 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message