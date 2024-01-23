India produced a total of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in December 2023 - registering a de growth of 1.03 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of 2.5 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.6 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and and private sector producers contributed 0.3 MMT and 0.6 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.

Crude oil imports increased by 1.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent during December 2023 and April-December 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The net import bill for oil and gas was $10.3 billion in December 2023 compared to $10.2 billion in December 2022, according to PPAC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of this, crude oil imports constitutes $11.4 billion, liquified natural gas (LNG) imports $1.1 billion and the exports were $4.2 billion during December 2023, the data showed.

The Indian basket crude price averaged $77.42/bbl during December 2023 compared to $83.46/bbl during November 2023 and $78.10 /bb during December 2022. The price of Brent Crude averaged $77.91/bb during December 2023 compared to $83.18/bbl during November 2023 and $81.12/bbl during December 2022.

The production of petroleum products was 24.5 MMT during November 2023 which is four per cent higher than December 2022. Out of above 24.5 MMT, 24.2 MMT was from refinery production and 0.3 MMT was from fractionator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There was a growth of 4.9 per cent in production of petroleum products in April December FY 2023 – 24 compared to same period of FY 2022 – 23.

On the other hand, natural gas consumption (including internal consumption) for December 2023 stood at 5,472 MMSCM (million metric standard cubic meters), which was 8.9 per cent higher than the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the official data.

The cumulative natural gas consumption for the current financial year till December 2023 stood at 49,540 MMSCM, which was higher by 9.4 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, LNG import for November 2023 was 2,337 MMSCM which was 5.3 per cent higher than the corresponding month of the previous year. The cumulative import of 20,090(P) MMSCM for the current financial year till November 2023 was higher by 12.4 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!