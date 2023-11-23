India's crude oil output up 1.3% to 2.5 MMT in October, imports rise after four months of declines: PPAC
Crude oil imports increased by 2.2 per cent and by 0.6 per cent during October 2023 and April-October 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
India produced a total of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in October 2023 - registering a growth of 1.3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). Out of 2.5 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.6 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and and private sector producers contributed 0.3 MMT and 0.6 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.