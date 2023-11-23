India produced a total of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in October 2023 - registering a growth of 1.3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). Out of 2.5 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.6 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and and private sector producers contributed 0.3 MMT and 0.6 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's crude oil imports rose in October, after falling in the previous four months, as the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer shipped in more fuel to meet winter demand. According to PPAC data, crude oil imports increased by 2.2 per cent and by 0.6 per cent during October 2023 and April-October 2023 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The net import bill for oil and gas was $11.8 billion in October 2023 compared to $11.9 billion in October 2022. Out of this, crude oil imports constitutes $11.7 billion, liquified natural gas (LNG) imports were $1.2 billion and the exports were $3.6 billion during October 2023.

The Indian basket crude price averaged $90.08/bbl during October 2023 compared to $93.54/bbl during September 2023 and $90.70/bbl during October 2022. The price of Brent Crude averaged d $91.05/bbl during October 2023 compared to $94.00/bbl during September 2023 and $93.33/bbl during October 2022.

The production of petroleum products was 21.8 MMT during October 2023 which is 4.2 per cent higher than October 2022. Out of above 21.5 MMT, , 21.5 MMT was from refinery production and 0.3 MMT was from fractionator.

On the other hand, natural gas consumption (including internal consumption) for October 2023 stood at 5,447 MMSCM (million metric standard cubic meters), which was 13.4 per cent higher than the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the official data.

The cumulative natural gas consumption for the current financial year till October stood at 38,368 MMSCM, which was higher by 8.8 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

