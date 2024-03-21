Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India's crude oil output rises 7.9% to 2.3 MMT in February, imports decline 6.6% YoY: PPAC

India's crude oil output rises 7.9% to 2.3 MMT in February, imports decline 6.6% YoY: PPAC

Nikita Prasad

  • Crude oil imports decreased by 6.6 per cent and increased by 0.4 per cent during February 2024 and April-February 2024 respectively

India's domestic domestic crude oil production in February was 2.3 MMT. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)

India produced a total of 2.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in February 2024 - registering a growth of 7.9 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Out of 2.3 MMT, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.4 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and and private sector producers contributed 0.3 MMT and 0.6 MMT, data released by the Oil Ministry showed.

Crude oil imports decreased by 6.6 per cent and increased by 0.4 per cent during February 2-24 and April-February 2024 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The net import bill for oil and gas was $9.2 billion in February 2024 compared to $9.6 billion in February 2023, according to PPAC.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
