India's crude oil output up 0.7% to 2.5 MMT in January, imports rise 5.7% YoY: PPAC
Crude oil imports increased by 5.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent during January 2024 and April-January 2023-24 respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
India produced a total of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in January 2024 - registering a growth of 0.7 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).
