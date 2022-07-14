India’s current account deficit could deteriorate further: Economic Review

If recession concerns do not lead to a sustained and meaningful reduction in prices of food and energy commodities, then India’s CAD will deteriorate in 2022-23 on account of costlier imports and tepid merchandise exports
NEW DELHI: A rising import bill due costlier food and energy commodities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and tepid merchandise exports could push up India’s current account deficit (CAD) further during the current financial year, as per the Monthly Economic Review (MER) released by the finance ministry on Thursday.
Economists have said that persistently high trade deficit could push India's CAD to 3% of GDP in the current fiscal from 1.2% in 2021-22. India’s trade deficit ballooned to a record of $26.18 billion in June from $24.3 billion in May, exerting pressure on the domestic currency which has been trading at a record low against the US dollar.
The report, however, said that macro risks to the Indian economy have receded in the last six weeks due to fears of a global recession that have caused crude oil prices to decline. Inflationary pressures would weaken due to softening commodity prices and the various measures taken by the government, it added.
“If recession concerns do not lead to a sustained and meaningful reduction in the prices of food and energy commodities, then India’s CAD will deteriorate in 2022-23 on account of costlier imports and tepid exports on the merchandise account. The deterioration of CAD could, however, moderate with an increase in service exports in which India is more competitive as compared to merchandise exports," it said.
The report highlighted other factors that may work in India’s favour such as the increasing imports of Russian crude oil. In the absence of European customers, Moscow has provided India with significantly discounted crude oil since the beginning of conflict in Ukraine, making Russia the second-largest source of crude oil imports.
“The widening trade deficit has exerted pressure on the rupee with its value having depreciated 6% against the USD since January of 2022. However, India’s experience is not isolated as all major net commodity importing countries have seen a weakening of their currency," the report said.
Rupee has performed well in 2022 compared to other major economies unlike in 2013, when it depreciated against other major economies as well, thus, reflecting strong fundamentals of the Indian economy, it added.
The Indian rupee has, in fact, strengthened against the pound sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen, reflecting that all these currencies have depreciated more against the US dollar, the review highlighted.