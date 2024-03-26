Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India's current account deficit declines to $10.5 billion in October-December
Current account deficit widened to a nine-year high of 4.4% of GDP in the second quarter, reflecting the impact of slowing global demand on exports.

India's current account deficit (CAD) declined to $10.5 billion or 1.2 per cent of the GDP in October-December quarter from $11.4 billion in the previous three months and $16.8 billion a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

