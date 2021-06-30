India’s current account deficit expands to 1% of GDP in March quarter

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $20.9 billion, up by 1.7% in March quarter from their level a year ago. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment at $2.7 billion in March quarter was lower than $ 12 billion during the same quarter a year ago while net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) increased by $7.3 billion – mainly on account of net purchases in the equity market – as against a decline of $13.7 billion in fourth quarter of FY20.